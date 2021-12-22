Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nouveau Monde Graphite has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of Nouveau Monde Graphite at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NMG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,753. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.55 million and a PE ratio of -7.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

