Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.08

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.08 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 2.82 ($0.04). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 192,595 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.54. The company has a market capitalization of £8.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

