Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,117,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 76,732 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $129,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $432,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 650,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,254,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,881,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $117.79 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average is $116.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

