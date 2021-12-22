Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC lowered Nordex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

OTCMKTS NRDXF opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Nordex has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

