Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Danaher were worth $130,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $313.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.35. The firm has a market cap of $224.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

