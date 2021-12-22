Nordea Investment Management AB Has $145.51 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 667.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869,150 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.38% of BorgWarner worth $145,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 274,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 145,591 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 16,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

