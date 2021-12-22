Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,530,169 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 103.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.22% of Masco worth $168,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Amundi bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,538,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 7,852.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,355,000 after buying an additional 1,447,434 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 123.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after buying an additional 670,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Masco by 66.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after buying an additional 504,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of MAS opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.