Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 909,254 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 103.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,791,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 909,254 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $185,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 72,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $144.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.40. The company has a market cap of $174.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.