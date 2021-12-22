Nord/LB Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €35.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €35.00 ($39.33) target price from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €41.75 ($46.91).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

Shares of NOEJ opened at €32.62 ($36.65) on Monday. NORMA Group has a one year low of €31.92 ($35.87) and a one year high of €49.36 ($55.46). The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.07.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.