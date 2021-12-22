Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,210,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $391,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Concentrix by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $171.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $96.44 and a 12-month high of $191.35.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 15.17%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,049,620. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

