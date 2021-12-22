Ninety One UK Ltd Has $660.17 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,685,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,030 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.7% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $660,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDX opened at $251.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.55 and its 200-day moving average is $247.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

