Ninety One UK Ltd Has $463.01 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,693,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 39,212 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Medtronic worth $463,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average is $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

