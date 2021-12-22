Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.50% of Waste Management worth $314,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

