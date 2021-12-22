Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,956,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,673 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $183,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,712,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.02. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.06 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

