Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581,085 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 4.18% of Resideo Technologies worth $149,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 367,014 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,420,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after buying an additional 34,720 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

