Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 1,949 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,265,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

NYSE DHI opened at $103.49 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 34,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $3,668,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

