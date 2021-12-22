Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Purchases New Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Trimble by 4.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,659,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,157,000 after purchasing an additional 402,116 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB stock opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average is $85.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

