Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Purchases New Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Trimble by 4.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,659,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,157,000 after purchasing an additional 402,116 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TRMB stock opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average is $85.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $96.49.
In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.