Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Decreases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

NYSE GM opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

