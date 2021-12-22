Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 21,799 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,799 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for about 1.5% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.13% of Yum China worth $33,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 129.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 3,428.6% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YUMC opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

