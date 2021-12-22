Ninety One North America Inc. Increases Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.12% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $664,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 16,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $592,941.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90 and a beta of 2.39.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

