Ninety One North America Inc. Grows Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $268.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $272.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

