Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 1,307 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,945,000 after buying an additional 1,332,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,635,000 after buying an additional 1,201,358 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,801,000 after buying an additional 423,515 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $125.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

