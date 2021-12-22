Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires New Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,999,000. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.08% of Allegion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Allegion by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $126.36 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

