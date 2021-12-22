NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $9.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,861,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,077. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.39. The company has a market capitalization of $263.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NIKE stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.10% of NIKE worth $2,678,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

