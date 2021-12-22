Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

NCBS stock opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $66.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $966.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

