Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Critical Review

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Newmont and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 7 7 0 2.50 Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Newmont presently has a consensus target price of $69.64, indicating a potential upside of 19.70%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 299.18%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Newmont.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont 16.67% 10.94% 6.38% Perpetua Resources N/A -44.48% -33.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Newmont and Perpetua Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $11.50 billion 4.04 $2.83 billion $2.53 23.00 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.60) -7.15

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmont, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Newmont beats Perpetua Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States. The South America segment consists primarily of Yanacocha in Peru and Merian in Suriname. The Australia segment consists primarily of Boddington, Tanami and Kalgoorlie in Australia. The Africa segment consists primarily of Ahafo and Akyem in Ghana. The company was founded by William Boyce Thompson on May 2, 1921 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

