Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Grand Central Investment Group

Grand Central Investment Group lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for 0.8% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Newmont were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,116,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Newmont by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,322,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,172,000 after buying an additional 955,985 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

