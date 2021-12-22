Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Stock Price Down 1%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 1,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Newcrest Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

