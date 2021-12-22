New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,428 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.44 million, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 76.75%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

