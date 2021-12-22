New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,201 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 154.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCY opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

