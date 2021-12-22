New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,151,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Shares of TMP stock opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $76.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $160,309.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,432 shares of company stock valued at $368,235. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.