New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,341,000 after buying an additional 95,640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,452,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 9.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 467,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.62%.

AdvanSix Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.