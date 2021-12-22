New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,383,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 84,536 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $280,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.60. 17,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

