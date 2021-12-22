New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 108,687 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,799,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 108,687 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $390,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.41. 36,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,411,336. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average of $143.32. The stock has a market cap of $386.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock valued at $852,801,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

