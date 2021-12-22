New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $642.67 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,490,654 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 338,063 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $642,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 177,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427,949. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $222.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

