New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.86 Billion Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,346 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,862,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total transaction of $39,433,371.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,080 shares of company stock worth $486,656,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $20.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,904.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,660. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,908.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,779.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

