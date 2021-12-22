New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,116 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Moderna worth $248,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Moderna by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA traded down $14.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.99. 95,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,402,421. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total value of $2,240,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,250 shares of company stock worth $141,185,655 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

