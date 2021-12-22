New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 71.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. New York Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 85.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.