Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.33) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nevro in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($2.33) for the year.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.62.

Nevro stock opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a 1-year low of $79.44 and a 1-year high of $188.14.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

