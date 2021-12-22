NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO Sells $369,835.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00.

On Monday, October 25th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00.

On Monday, September 27th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $89.92. 28,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,767. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $86.37. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

