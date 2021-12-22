Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer Purchases 31,500 Shares

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer purchased 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $166,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher G.B. Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Christopher G.B. Meyer purchased 35,000 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $172,550.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Christopher G.B. Meyer purchased 104,520 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $587,402.40.

On Thursday, November 11th, Christopher G.B. Meyer acquired 3,514 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $19,959.52.

NASDAQ UEPS opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.35 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 3,433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 234,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.