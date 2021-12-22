Nestree (EGG) Price Tops $0.0080

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Nestree has a market cap of $18.04 million and $9.40 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 54.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,676.93 or 0.98680517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00031625 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $769.32 or 0.01559605 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,259,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

