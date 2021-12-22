Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,400 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 1,686,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSRGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Nestlé in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $137.81 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $140.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter worth about $1,503,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

