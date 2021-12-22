Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $273.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.18. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.35 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

