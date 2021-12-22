Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $25.04 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 318.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 338,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,781 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $25,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.