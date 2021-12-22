Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 2,378 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 32.2% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 19.4% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $390.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.50 and a 200 day moving average of $346.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

