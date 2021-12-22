Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading 3.4% Higher

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.14. 127,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,267,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 95,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

