NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 291.43 ($3.85).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWG. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.30) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.44) to GBX 300 ($3.96) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.84), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($166,847.27).

LON NWG traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 224.70 ($2.97). 11,771,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,863,934. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 221.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 212.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 145.40 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.07 ($3.11).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

