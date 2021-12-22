National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

NNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 921,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,802,000 after acquiring an additional 136,429 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 31.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,787,000 after buying an additional 45,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 25.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

