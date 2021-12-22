National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in National Instruments by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 27,443 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

NATI stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 105.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 270.01%.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.